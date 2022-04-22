Heartland Votes
Paducah Quilt Week kicks off last week of April

Quilt fans from across the country will gather in western Kentucky for Quiltweek in Paducah.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Quilt fans from across the country will gather in western Kentucky at the end of April.

Quilt Week returns to Paducah on Wednesday, April 27.

The pandemic caused a two-year hiatus for the event.

In past years, thousands have attended the event every spring.

Quilt enthusiasts have traveled from nearly every state and from several countries.

