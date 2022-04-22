Paducah Quilt Week kicks off last week of April

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Quilt fans from across the country will gather in western Kentucky at the end of April.

Quilt Week returns to Paducah on Wednesday, April 27.

The pandemic caused a two-year hiatus for the event.

In past years, thousands have attended the event every spring.

Quilt enthusiasts have traveled from nearly every state and from several countries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.