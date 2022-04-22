Heartland Votes
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to hold briefing on drug arrests, seizures

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office's media briefing will be held at the McCracken County Courthouse.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a media briefing on recent drug arrests and seizures on Friday, April 22.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse.

The sheriff’s office has not released specifics on what they will be addressing, but there has been several drug investigations reported lately.

This includes an arrest and drug seizure on Thursday.

In a video posted on their Facebook page, McCracken County Chief Deputy Ryan Norman showed suspected fentanyl pills that appear to be oxycodone, a legal medication by prescription only, and methamphetamine.

Norman said the video was made to show parents what detectives are taking off the street and trying to keep out of the hands of children.

One person was arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

Norman said more information would be released soon.

Chief Deputy Ryan Norman shows suspected fentanyl pills seized during a drug investigation today.

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 21, 2022

