Man accused of stealing horse in West Frankfort, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a horse in southern Illinois.

Dakota H. Horton, 25, of Thompsonville, Ill., was charged with theft over $10,000 but not more than $100,000 and two counts of violation of order of protection.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to rural West Frankfort on March 9 for a report of a stolen horse.

They say through tips received from a social media post, they learned Horton had taken the horse into the northeastern part of Williamson County.

A warrant was issued and Horton was found in Washington, Indiana. Police there arrested him and he was extradited back to Franklin County.

Horton remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

