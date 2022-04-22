Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 19K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

The COVID-19 community level map for Illinois.
The COVID-19 community level map for Illinois.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 19,551 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 additional deaths on Friday, April 22, since its last reporting on April 15.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,114,036 cases, including 33,568 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 613 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the virus. Of those, 82 patients were in the ICU and 26 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 153 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

According to IDPH, a total of 21,760,073 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,703 doses. 

Since April 15, 123,921 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and almost 51 percent of the vaccinated population is boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

