Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Husband, wife charged with murder of wife’s grandmother

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Alan Barnes, 50, and Angela Lucille...
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Alan Barnes, 50, and Angela Lucille Wamsley, 46, were charged Thursday for the murder of Nellie Sullivan, Wamsley's grandmother.(Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A husband and wife in North Carolina have been charged with first-degree murder for the death of the wife’s grandmother.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Alan Barnes, 50, and Angela Lucille Wamsley, 46, were charged Thursday for the murder of Nellie Sullivan, Wamsley’s grandmother.

Sullivan’s body was found last week, and detectives say an autopsy gave them probable cause to charge Barnes and Wamsley for murder.

The investigation began in December 2020 when Barnes and Wamsley were first taken into custody on numerous charges, including animal cruelty and drug possession. Shortly after, the two were charged with concealing a death in relation to Sullivan. However, investigators did not locate Sullivan’s remains until last week.

“Since the beginning of this investigation we have sought to locate Ms. Sullivan’s remains, afford her the respect she deserved, and restore dignity to the life she once lived,” said Angie Tullis, captain of the Criminal Investigation Division at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes and Wamsley are expected in court May 31.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Around six police vehicles were spotted at the 400 block of Frederick Street.
Two in custody after multiple police cars seen in Cape Girardeau
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden signs order to protect old-growth forests from fire
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
From left: Fabian Thomas, McKayla Emery and Ronald McClure were arrested on Thursday in two...
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office discusses recent drug arrests, seizures
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says