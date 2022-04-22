Heartland Votes
Hundreds attend dedication for new Franklin County courthouse

Hundreds attended a ribbon cutting for the new Franklin County Courthouse.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Courthouse held a dedication ceremony for its new judicial building on Friday, April 22.

“Just very exciting, very humbling,” said Franklin County Circuit Clerk Jim Muir.

Members of the Franklin County judicial team and local politicians cut the ribbon for the new Franklin County Courthouse.

“I think it’s a great day for the taxpayers of Franklin County who trusted us to pass a referendum and the end result is what you see behind us, it’s a state-of-the-art facility,” he said.

Hundreds gathered for the dedication ceremony of the new judicial building. It’s replacing the old courthouse that was first built in 1875.

“We’ve worked really, really hard over the last three years; and to see what’s been accomplished and then see the community turn out like they did for it, just amazing,” Muir said.

Electrician Ed Doty did a lot of working the old building. He said it was time for a new courthouse.

“I’m really impressed that it’s going to be paid off in the time that it’s going to be paid off,” he said.

A one percent sales tax will go to pay off the building by 2027.

“I think it’s a blueprint for other counties, but I also think it’s a blueprint for Franklin County. To me, this is an example of what happens and this is not a political statement, it’s just a factual statement. This is an example of when folks all pull together in the same direction, there’s no politics involved in it,” said Muir.

Court is expected to begin in the new building on Monday, May 2.

