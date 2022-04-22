Future Farmers Friday: Oak Ridge FFA member prepares to work on family farm

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - As we’ve shown you on Future Farmers Friday, every FFA member has different goals they want to achieve.

One girl in Gordonville, Missouri hopes to win more awards with her cows.

“They just are me, they’re just who I am,” Taylor Muench said.

Taylor Muench is talking about her cows and how she likes to spend time with them on her family’s farm.

“Agriculture has always been where I wanted to be. I enjoy working on the farm and I love everything about cows,” Muench said.

“Over the summer I’m here quite often.”

During the school year, she tries to find balance between the farm and serving as an FFA officer in her chapter at Oak Ridge.

“We have about roughly 400 to 500 cows,” Muench said.

“I help milk if I’m needed, it’s not my favorite thing to do but then again I will show them in the Semo fair and Altenburg fair.”

Muench said she wants to show them more in FFA.

“We have certain cows that I like to show, so when we show them, we start halter breaking them in the summer about June or July and then we get them ready to go,” she said.

She said she values this time with her loved ones.

“I love being around my family, I’m a big family girl, and just the cows, they’re part of the family as well,” she said.

She said her long term goal is to spend even more time on the farm.

“I want to be able to go on with my life in agriculture whether it be on a farm or helping farmers when needed,” she said.

She also plans to make more memories with her cows.

Muench spent the past two days competing in dairy farm judging at the Missouri State FFA convention.

