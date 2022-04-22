Heartland Votes
First Alert: Warmest day of the year!

A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFVS) - Get ready for a couple of days in the 80s!

This morning is starting off very mild in the 60s.

Patchy fog will also be possible.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Lisa Michaels says it will be the warmest day of the year, so far, with highs in the low 80s.

It will also be muggy with southerly winds that could gust up to 25 mph.

Tonight will be dry with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Winds will be even stronger with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday will again be warm in the upper 70s.

Rain and storm chances arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with a passing cold front.

At this time, the risk for severe weather looks low.

