First Alert Friday Forecast

The next couple of days will be the warmest of the season/2022 thus far, as a large upper ridge parks over the Southeast. It will be a bit windy and humid, but highs today and tomorrow should sneak above 80° throughout the area….with lows above 60. Our next ‘problem weather’ will be late Sunday into early Monday as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the west. Strong storms and heavy rain look possible especially Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Next week is looking a bit cooler and less humid again, with mainly dry conditions after it finally dries out on Monday. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings may dip into the 30s again in some areas, so will have to monitor for a late frost threat. Otherwise just a slight chance of showers late in the week but nothing heavy at this point.

