Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Forecast

Warmest day of the spring thus far......
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The next couple of days will be the warmest of the season/2022 thus far, as a large upper ridge parks over the Southeast.   It will be a bit windy and humid,  but highs today and tomorrow should sneak above 80° throughout the area….with lows above 60.   Our next ‘problem weather’ will be late Sunday into early Monday as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the west.  Strong storms and heavy rain look possible especially Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Next week is looking a bit cooler and less humid again, with mainly dry conditions after it finally dries out on Monday.   Lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings may dip into the 30s again in some areas,  so will have to monitor for a late frost threat.  Otherwise just a slight chance of showers late in the week but nothing heavy at this point.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
Around six police vehicles were spotted at the 400 block of Frederick Street.
Two in custody after multiple police cars seen in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will start to increase later in the day.
Warmest Day Of The Year!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 4/22
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 4/22
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/21
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/21
Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/21
Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/21