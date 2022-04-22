Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Du Quoin State Fair celebrates century by planting 100 trees

Du Quoin State Fair to celebrate 100th anniversary.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - High school students and 4-H members will celebrate Earth Day in Du Quoin.

In honor of Earth Day and the Du Quoin State Fair’s 100th anniversary, the students will help plant 100 trees at the fairgrounds.

They’ll be joined by the head of the state agriculture department and First Lady M.K. Pritzker.

The 100th Anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair kicks off in August.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
Around six police vehicles were spotted at the 400 block of Frederick Street.
Two in custody after multiple police cars seen in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office's media briefing was held at the McCracken County...
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office discusses recent drug arrests, seizures
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Quiltweek returns to Paducah
Paducah Quilt Week kicks off last week of April