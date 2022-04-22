Du Quoin State Fair celebrates century by planting 100 trees

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - High school students and 4-H members will celebrate Earth Day in Du Quoin.

In honor of Earth Day and the Du Quoin State Fair’s 100th anniversary, the students will help plant 100 trees at the fairgrounds.

They’ll be joined by the head of the state agriculture department and First Lady M.K. Pritzker.

The 100th Anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair kicks off in August.

