Community members gathered to pay final respects to long-time Lilbourn fire chief

LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members gathered Thursday, April 21 for a fInal goodbye for a long-time Heartland fire chief.

David McClarty died Saturday at the age of 68.

Fellow first responders and community members gathered in New Madrid County to pay their final respects.

As a church bell rang in the distance, family, friends and first responders gathered to honor the life of David McClarty.

Some called him a superhero to the community.

“He was a pretty nice guy always helping.”

“I’ve known Dave since we was kids and our relationship was just like everybody else’s. He was somebody that anybody could go talk to. He was a father figure to a lot, and an uncle to a lot, and a friend to everyone. That’s Dave McCarty,” said Danny Sprouse.

Lilbourn Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Schaeffer reflected on how McClarty touched so many lives.

“Him and his wife have done tremendous work in the community for the children, for the school kids, they owned a grocery store at one time, and they sold it. But they took kids in worked them and helped everyone in the community, not just Lilbourn community, but New Madrid County,” said Scaeffer.

Many first responders lined the streets to pay their final respects to the man who served his community in so many ways.

Scaeffer said McClarty’s legacy will live on.

“It’s gonna be hard to do, hard to match his shoes but as far as the fire department, it’ll continue on through the years and we’ll keep continuing,” Scaeffer said.

