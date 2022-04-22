Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau city leaders to propose new plan to demolish abandoned buildings

Cape Girardeau city leaders are revealing a new plan to demolish abandoned buildings for safety...
Cape Girardeau city leaders are revealing a new plan to demolish abandoned buildings for safety reasons.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city leaders are revealing a new plan to demolish abandoned buildings for safety reasons.

In a released statement, Mayor Stacy Kinder and staff are proposing to use $125,000 from American Rescue Plan funds in addition to the hundreds of city dollars set aside yearly to tear down unsafe, abandoned buildings.

According to Cape Girardeau City spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan, the money it costs to demolish a building is billed back to the property owner through a special property tax.

In the past, the city says it has demolished two to three buildings a year, but this pace is not making enough of a dent on an issue they call dangerous.

According to City Manager Dr. Kenny Haskin, a focus on demolishing more empty and neglected properties in Cape Girardeau will help protect police officers, firefighters and residents from crime and improve neighborhoods.

In the last two years, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department reports there has been approximately 15 vacant structure fires.

The department said they had an uptick in abandoned house fires in November. In response, the department encouraged property owners to board up windows and doors to vacant buildings to cut down on trespassers and they focused on taking a defensive approach in battling fires at condemned homes.

The process to condemn a building is a lengthy process. It can take 12 to 18 months to complete.

At this time, two buildings are on the city’s demolition list: 535 South Benton Street and 16 North Henderson.

Brennan says the Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway Street, is not on the list. The theater was severely damaged by a fire in April 2021 and the deadline to stabilize the building ended March 11.

The new plan to address and demolish more vacant buildings is expected to go before the Cape Girardeau City Council soon.

