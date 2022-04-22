Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office to nearly quadruple number of school resource officers

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The number of school resource officers will nearly quadruple after the sheriff’s office expands its program.

According to a release from Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Night, there are currently two school resource officers employed by the sheriff’s office. However, as early as the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, they will add five more school resource officers.

The sheriff said this will allow one to be assigned to each campus.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for school resource officer, a position that will be staffed in conjunction with the school calendar.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.