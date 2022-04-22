Heartland Votes
Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office to nearly quadruple number of school resource officers

The number of school resource officers will nearly quadruple thanks to the sheriff’s office...
The number of school resource officers will nearly quadruple thanks to the sheriff’s office expanding its program.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The number of school resource officers will nearly quadruple after the sheriff’s office expands its program.

According to a release from Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Night, there are currently two school resource officers employed by the sheriff’s office. However, as early as the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, they will add five more school resource officers.

The sheriff said this will allow one to be assigned to each campus.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for school resource officer, a position that will be staffed in conjunction with the school calendar.

