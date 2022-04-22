Annual Oak Street Art Fair in Murphysboro to be event’s largest

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual Oak Street Art Fair held in Murphysboro is expected to be even bigger this year.

According to organizers, the event will feature the works of 35 artists living and working in southern Illinois, seven different Heartland musicians, children’s art area and food trucks.

Art includes stained glass, metal, jewelry, printmaking, leather, painting, crochet, photography, illustration, blown glass, textile, ceramic, stamps, woodworking and more.

The fair kicks off Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

It will be held at the intersection of Oak and 16th Streets, which is in the historic district of Murphysboro.

This is the sixth year for the event.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.