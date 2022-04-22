Annual May Procession scheduled for May 1 in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The annual May Procession will take place Sunday, May 1 on the grounds of Saint Mary’s of the Barrens.

All are welcome to attend the event that starts at 1 p.m.

Organizers say visitors may want to bring a chair or blanket due to limited seating at the grotto.

According to a release, the procession will form in front of the historic church, which houses the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. They will recite the rosary as they move to the grotto on the Rosary Walk.

At the grotto, roses will be presented to Our Blessed Mother by the first communicants and written petitions received throughout the United States will be presented to Mary by the confirmation confirmands.

Organizers say a heart-shaped wreath covered with rose petals, representing prayer requests received from people from all over the country, will be placed in the grotto.

The group will sing May hymns with help from the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Choir.

The prefect of the “Children of Mary” sodality of St. Vincent High School will crown the statue of Our Blessed Mother.

Father Kevin McCracken, C.M., spiritual director of the Association of the Miraculous Medal, will be the presider, and a “Tribute to Mary” will be given by Father Pat McDevitt, C.M.

