AG Raoul: Ill. receives $800M from tobacco manufacturers

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday, April 22 that Illinois received more than $804 million from tobacco manufacturers as part of a 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

In addition to receiving its annual MSA payment, he said more than $258 million, Illinois has also received more than $546 million tobacco manufacturers were recently required to release.

Raoul said the funding was previously withheld from annual MSA payments to the state.

“Although Illinois has prevailed in both arbitrations conducted so far, the process became so cumbersome and drawn out that Illinois has had to wait too long to receive the money it is owed. Without this settlement, that would be the case for years to come,” Raoul added. “This settlement, which brings in hundreds of millions of dollars now and resolves the dispute for the next six years, is a much better resolution for Illinois than waiting decades to receive the money owed.”

According to Attorney General Raoul’s office, it recently finalized a settlement separate from the MSA, which resolves claims by tobacco companies that they were authorized to reduce their annual payments to Illinois and other states as a result of cigarette sales by other tobacco companies that do not participate in the MSA.

This settlement of the Master Settlement Agreement dispute is being handled by Special Litigation Deputy Bureau Chief Darren Kinkead, Tobacco Enforcement Bureau Chief Katherine Johnson, and Public Interest Division Deputy Chief David Buysse.

