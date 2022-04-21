Heartland Votes
Workers could sue over vaccine mandates under Missouri bill

Workers required to get vaccinated by their employers could sue if they have negative reactions...
Workers required to get vaccinated by their employers could sue if they have negative reactions under a Missouri bill.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Workers required to get vaccinated by their employers could sue if they have negative reactions under a Missouri bill.

The GOP-led House gave the vaccine liability bill initial approval Wednesday.

The measure was introduced in response to COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Under the measure, employers who make their workers get a vaccine could be held liable if workers experience negative side effects.

Proponents argued that bosses should be held accountable for medical complications if they make employees get vaccinated.

Critics argued that private business owners should be allowed to decide whether to mandate vaccinations without the threat of lawsuits.

