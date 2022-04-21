Heartland Votes
Warmest day of the year tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Southerly winds will increase over the next couple of days and this will bring some of the warmest weather we have seen so far this year. For this evening we will remain partly to mostly cloudy with very mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Highs will reach the lower 80s with winds gusting as high as 25MPH during the afternoon hours. The warmth will continue into Saturday with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s with gusty winds once again.

