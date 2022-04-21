Heartland Votes
Advertisement

These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury to a child’s leg, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than half a million air fryers have been recalled after more than 100 reports about the product catching fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall involves Insignia digital air fryers, analog air fryers and digital air fryer ovens sold by Best Buy.

The specific model numbers include:

  • NS-AF32DBK9
  • NS-AF32MBK9
  • NS-AF50MBK9
  • NS-AF53DSS0
  • NS-AF53MSS0
  • NS-AF55DBK9
  • NS-AFO6DBK1
  • NS-AFO6DSS1

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury to a child’s leg, according to the agency.

There have also been seven reports of minor property damage.

Best Buy is offering a refund for the product in the form of credit for use at the store or online.

Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.

Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and provide pre-paid shipping boxes, labels and return instructions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shutdown a large portion of Route 3 in Union County and into Alexander County,...
3 killed in crash north of Union-Alexander County line; Rte. 3 reopened
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Woman crashes car after man shoots at her in Cape Girardeau, court documents state
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
A Pilot Knob 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital after a gun discharged causing a bullet to...
Man injured cleaning guns

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A CNN logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta.
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
The court held by an 8-1 vote Thursday that making Puerto Ricans ineligible for the...
Supreme Court upholds Puerto Ricans’ exclusion from benefits program
Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, April 21.
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update
A Poplar Bluff man faces life in prison in the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Poplar Bluff man found guilty of 2nd degree murder of girlfriend
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people named Thursday as recipients of...
Zelenskyy gets John F Kennedy award for defending democracy