Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College look to resolve dispute

Students are waiting to find out if they can take college credit courses at the Cape College...
Students are waiting to find out if they can take college credit courses at the Cape College Center(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of community college, you may see it as an affordable way to get a higher education degree.

For some students in Cape Girardeau County, right now the future is murky when it comes to a community college education.

It’s because of a dispute between SEMO and Mineral Area College.

The partnership between Three Rivers Community College and Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau is coming to an end. The Cape College Center allowed students to take classes for college credit towards a degree at either school .

Now, Mineral Area College based in Park Hills, is replacing Three Rivers, and would like to be able to offer a two year degree without SEMO’s involvement.

These would be degrees in trade or health professions.

President, Dr. Joe Gilgour said it could benefit students in Cape County.

“We have met with school districts in Cape County and surrounding areas and overwhelmingly they tell us that the Cape College Center is confusing for students, students often don’t know which college they’re going to,” Gilgour said.

Gilgour’s goal is to make a stand-alone community college.

“We really don’t feel that us just taking the spot of Three Rivers Community College in that setting is good for students. Financially it could work, somewhat, it would be a little bit of a stretch. we really don’t feel like it’s a good setup for students,” he said.

Southeast President, Dr. Carlos Vargas said having a separate college offering general education classes could negatively impact the university and he’d rather move forward in a partnership like Three Rivers.

“And provide students with access to general education by sharing revenue and expenses to operate that way and by having the students be able to receive some of the support services the university has in place,” Vargas said.

A mediator with the Coordinating Board for Higher Education is working with both schools to help them try to reach an agreement.

“We hope that they will sit down with us and hopefully agree to the existing agreement and ways to actually enhance it and do it jointly because I think that’s going to benefit the students in this region better than anything else,” Vargas said.

If SEMO and Mineral Area College don’t reach an agreement, the Coordinating Board for Higher Education will make a final decision.

Until that decision is made, the students will not know where they are going to school.

Southeast’s Vice President said they’re working with current CCC students to offer them scholarships to continue their education at the university.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Woman crashes car after man shoots at her in Cape Girardeau, court documents state
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
A Pilot Knob 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital after a gun discharged causing a bullet to...
Man injured cleaning guns

Latest News

U.S. 51 Bridge reopens after Thursday morning wreck.
Update on the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge
The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Construction on the new Franklin County Courthouse began in August 2020.
Benton Square to close for Franklin Co. Courthouse dedication ceremony
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.6 earthquake near Howardville on Thursday, April 21.
M2.6 earthquake recorded near Howardville, Mo.