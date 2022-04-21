Senate candidate from Indiana smokes marijuana in campaign ad, calls for legalization

HAMMOND, Ind. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate candidate Thomas McDermott Jr. released a new campaign ad calling for the legalization of marijuana on a federal level.

The ad, released in honor of 4/20, shows the Hoosier Democratic candidate lighting a joint and smoking it on an Illinois backyard one mile from the Indiana state line.

Illinois legalized recreational use of marijuana back in 2019 and allowed dispensaries to begin selling it to the public starting Jan. 2020.

The state of Indiana has not legalized marijuana for recreational or medical use.

Even on #420day not many Senate candidates admit to having smoked weed. I’m not most Senate candidates. I’ve been thinking a lot about whether to launch this video where I light up. It’s an issue that’s personal & important to me & so many. #LegalizeIt ➡️ https://t.co/V7VA5PhQpi pic.twitter.com/WaNq01yH49 — Thomas McDermott (@tommcdermottjr) April 20, 2022

McDermott’s campaign ad shows conversations with attorneys, a physician and a city councilman on the benefits of using marijuana and cannabis-based products both recreationally and medicinally.

“We need to also legalize cannabis in Indiana as well, so Hoosiers can get the health and economic benefits of cannabis,” McDermott said in the ad. “That’s the future we all deserve.”

McDermott will face incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young for the U.S. Senate seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

