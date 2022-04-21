Heartland Votes
Senate candidate from Indiana smokes marijuana in campaign ad, calls for legalization

FILE - Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. speaks during his State of the City address June 21, 2021 at City Hall in Hammond, Ind. McDermott, Jr. acknowledged on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, he smoked marijuana at two recent Grateful Dead concerts in Chicago and pledged he would work to legalize marijuana nationwide if he wins election next year to the U.S. Senate. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is the highest-profile Democrat seeking to challenge Republican Sen. Todd Young's 2022 reelection campaign.(Joe Ruffalo/The Times via AP, File)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HAMMOND, Ind. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate candidate Thomas McDermott Jr. released a new campaign ad calling for the legalization of marijuana on a federal level.

The ad, released in honor of 4/20, shows the Hoosier Democratic candidate lighting a joint and smoking it on an Illinois backyard one mile from the Indiana state line.

Illinois legalized recreational use of marijuana back in 2019 and allowed dispensaries to begin selling it to the public starting Jan. 2020.

The state of Indiana has not legalized marijuana for recreational or medical use.

McDermott’s campaign ad shows conversations with attorneys, a physician and a city councilman on the benefits of using marijuana and cannabis-based products both recreationally and medicinally.

“We need to also legalize cannabis in Indiana as well, so Hoosiers can get the health and economic benefits of cannabis,” McDermott said in the ad. “That’s the future we all deserve.”

McDermott will face incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young for the U.S. Senate seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

