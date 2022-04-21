Semi rollover crash closes U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge

Heartland Votes
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River is closed because of a semi rollover crash.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is closed because of a semi rollover crash at the Kentucky end of the bridge in Ballard County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is expected to last approximately 4 hours, or approximately 1 p.m.

Details about the crash have not been released at this time.

Drivers can detour by taking the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge, between Paducah and Metropolis or via the Dorena-Hickman Ferry. 

The Interstate 155 Mississippi River Bridge at Dyersburg, Tennessee is also an alternate route.

A deadly crash has shutdown Rte. 3 from Ware to East Cape Girardeau.
Deadly crash shuts down Rte. 3 from Ware to East Cape Girardeau
