Semi rollover crash closes U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge is closed because of a semi rollover crash at the Kentucky end of the bridge in Ballard County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is expected to last approximately 4 hours, or approximately 1 p.m.

Details about the crash have not been released at this time.

Drivers can detour by taking the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge, between Paducah and Metropolis or via the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The Interstate 155 Mississippi River Bridge at Dyersburg, Tennessee is also an alternate route.

