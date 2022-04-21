Heartland Votes
Restaurant reopens in Paducah, Ky. under new management

The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken,...
The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken, LLC Inc. and will reopen to drive-thru guests first, with plans to open the dining room at a later date.(Zaxby's)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Zaxby’s restaurant in Paducah will reopen under new management.

Located on U.S. Highway 60 W., the restaurant will reopen on Monday, April 25 to drive-thru guests first, with plans to open the dining room at a later date.

According to a news release from the company, it will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken, LLC Inc.

“We are excited to offer up to 60 new positions to the Paducah community,” Ayers said in the release. “Those looking to apply may visit workthecoop.com or come by the restaurant in person for more info.”

A spokesperson told us there is no new news on if the Cape Girardeau Zaxby’s location will reopen.

