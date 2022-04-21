Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Recreational marijuana push concerns police

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Weed worries, Wednesday 4/20 was celebrated by marijuana enthusiasts.

Police are cracking down on drivers who may have had too much gas and not the kind that goes in the tank.

Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson expressed concern as the push continues for recreational use in Missouri.

He said driver safety is the biggest issue.

“I am concerned, I really am for our roadway safety. There are a lot of states that have recreational marijuana and recreational use,” Wilson said. “Well, they have had an uptick in fatality-related accidents with people being impaired.”

Wilson said driving under the influence of marijuana is just as dangerous as alcohol, granting the same punishment.

Groups pushing for recreational marijuana use in Missouri have signatures to take to lawmakers, but they are asking for more.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Woman crashes car after man shoots at her in Cape Girardeau, court documents state
A Pilot Knob 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital after a gun discharged causing a bullet to...
Man injured cleaning guns
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Ronnie Sharp, 47, is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and about 145 pounds with with brown...
Wanted: Dangerous fugitive out of Calloway Co.

Latest News

A crash has shut down a large portion of Route 3 in Union County and into Alexander County,...
Deadly crash shuts down Rte. 3 from Ware to East Cape Girardeau
Ill. man awaiting sentencing for previous drug conviction in Ky. facing more charges following...
Ill. man awaiting sentencing for previous drug conviction in Ky. facing more charges following police chase
Man arrested in possession of over 100 grams of marijuana, other drugs
Man arrested in possession of over 100 grams of marijuana, other drugs
Fort Campbell will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 101st Airborne Division during the...
Fort Campbell to celebrate Week of the Eagles next month
Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of...
Missouri Senate backs limits on property tax increases