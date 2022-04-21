Recreational marijuana push concerns police

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Weed worries, Wednesday 4/20 was celebrated by marijuana enthusiasts.

Police are cracking down on drivers who may have had too much gas and not the kind that goes in the tank.

Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson expressed concern as the push continues for recreational use in Missouri.

He said driver safety is the biggest issue.

“I am concerned, I really am for our roadway safety. There are a lot of states that have recreational marijuana and recreational use,” Wilson said. “Well, they have had an uptick in fatality-related accidents with people being impaired.”

Wilson said driving under the influence of marijuana is just as dangerous as alcohol, granting the same punishment.

Groups pushing for recreational marijuana use in Missouri have signatures to take to lawmakers, but they are asking for more.

