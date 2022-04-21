Heartland Votes
Rain AM & Clouds PM

More sunshine in the days ahead!
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will start to increase later in the day.
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will start to increase later in the day.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered rain and a few storms early this morning. Isolated hail can be in storms, but as we progress further into the morning, precipitation will move east. Today will be mostly cloudy transitioning to partly cloudy by the late afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 70s.

A warm front will lift over the Heartland Friday. Southerly winds will increase with gusts near 30mph. This will also help boost temperatures into the low 80s by the afternoon. The windy conditions and unseasonably warm air mass will continue into the weekend.

Late Sunday is our next chance of seeing rain/storms with the passing of a cold front. Activity does not look severe at this point in time. Our extended forecast will have below average temperatures in the mid 60s which still is mild.

-Lisa

