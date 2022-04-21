Heartland Votes
Pulaski County (Mo.) deputy injured in arrest of man accused of swinging shovel at cars

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Pulaski County deputy suffered injuries after arresting a man accused of swinging a shovel at cars.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench says Deputy Page should return to work soon.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon on State Highway Y of a man carrying a shovel and trying to strike cars with it. Deputies say one driver reported the man struck a vehicle. Deputies located the man near Holiday Lane.

Investigators say the man would not drop his shovel, ax, and hammer and began walking aggressively toward a deputy. The deputy used her Taser, but the man kept struggling. Two additional deputies assisted in the arrest.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench commended Deputy Page and Sgt. Ross for their discretion and restraint in a difficult situation.

Sgt. Ross asks if anyone had any contact with this man or has any video footage of him, contact the Pulaski County Dispatch Center at (573) 774-6196.

