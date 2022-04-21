Heartland Votes
Presentation on African American Civil War nurse to be held in Mound City

Marlene Rivero will be portraying African American Civil War nurse Ann Bradford Stokes during a presentation Saturday, April 23 in Mound City, Ill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission is set to host a living history presentation at its new headquarters on Fourth Street.

The presentation about Ann Bradford Stokes, an African American Civil War nurse, will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Marlene Rivero, of Grand Chain, will present a historical portrayal of Stokes.

Rivero said Stokes treated soldiers and sailors with the Sisters of the Holy Cross while they were aboard the hospital ship Red Rover. The ship traveled the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers retrieving the sick and wounded. The hospital vessel would then bring the patients to hospitals in Cairo and Mound City, Illinois.

According to historians, Stokes is believed to be the first woman to receive a pension for her services as a nurse.

For more information about the presentation and directions, click here.

The event is presented part of the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Bureau.

