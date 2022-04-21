Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an area hospital.

At around 9:21 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, an officer pulled over a vehicle on Mount Auburn and William Street. During the stop, police say the passenger in the car ran from the scene.

They say he then ran around the Saint Francis Medical Center complex and into the hospital to try to evade police.

Police, Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies and Saint Francis hospital security staff worked to track the suspect’s path through the hospital on its camera system. They say they were able to track him through the building and took him into custody without incident.

According to police, they recovered drugs and a gun during the arrest.

The suspect is in jail pending formal charges from the prosecutor’s office.

Police say the suspect, who is not from Cape Girardeau, had a wound on his thigh that he claimed was from a gunshot almost a week ago. He was evaluated and treated by in-house medical staff.

