Murray State welcomes 1,400 high schoolers for FFA event
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University welcomed 1,400 high school students for the 70th annual Future Farmers of America event.
The event on Wednesday, April 20 combined learning, fun and competition with 22 career development events, ranging from livestock judging to horticulture and nursery identification.
According to a news release from MSU, 62 chapters in Kentucky and Illinois participated.
Overall results included:
- 1st place - Caldwell County
- 2nd place - Calloway County
- 3rd place - Henderson County
- 4th place - Marshall County
- 5th place - McCracken County
