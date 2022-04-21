Murray State welcomes 1,400 high schoolers for FFA event

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University welcomed 1,400 high school students for the 70th annual Future Farmers of America event.

The event on Wednesday, April 20 combined learning, fun and competition with 22 career development events, ranging from livestock judging to horticulture and nursery identification.

According to a news release from MSU, 62 chapters in Kentucky and Illinois participated.

Overall results included:

1st place - Caldwell County

2nd place - Calloway County

3rd place - Henderson County

4th place - Marshall County

5th place - McCracken County

