Missouri Senate backs limits on property tax increases

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of constitutional amendments passed by the state Senate.

One measure approved Wednesday would authorize laws limiting the amount of increase in property value assessments.

Another measure approved Wednesday would allow counties to exempt homeowners age 65 and older from increased property assessments used to figure their taxes.

Both measures now go to the House.

If approved there, the constitutional amendments would go before voters later this year.

