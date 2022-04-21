Heartland Votes
Marion Federal Prison guard charged in FBI undercover sting

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 48-year-old Christopher David Emery on Tuesday.
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County man who identified himself as a federal prison guard now faces three federal charges after being accused of trying to solicit a minor online.

According to court records, the arrest happened as Emery thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl.

Those same records show Emery told the undercover agent posing as a minor that he worked at the Marion Federal Prison.

He’s charged with attempted enticement, soliciting an obscene image of a minor and attempting to transmit information about someone under 16.

