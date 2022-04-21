Heartland Votes
Man arrested in possession of over 100 grams of marijuana, other drugs

James Jankowski, 56, of Bernie, was taken into custody and booked into the Stoddard County Jail...
James Jankowski, 56, of Bernie, was taken into custody and booked into the Stoddard County Jail on a 24 hour hold.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office in a case involving multiple drugs, including over 100 grams of marijuana.

A release from the sheriff’s office indicates a search warrant was served at a residence on Kay Drive on Wednesday April 20.

According to Chief Deputy Andy Holden, 56-year-old James Jankowski, of Bernie, Mo., was arrested during the search and found in possession of approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine, 110 grams of marijuana, assorted pills and several items of drug paraphernalia.

During the search warrant, Officers located approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine, 110...
During the search warrant, Officers located approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine, 110 grams of marijuana, assorted pills and several other items of drug paraphernalia.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant with the assistance of the SEMO Drug Task Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jankowski was taken into custody and booked into the Stoddard County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of formal charges.

