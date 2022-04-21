Heartland Votes
Man arrested on drug charges after 'Dukes of Hazard' style chase in Cleveland

A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime...
A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime Task Force, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.(Source: East Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested on drug charges after being chased by the East Cleveland Organized Crime Task Force, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Officers tried stopping a gold Ford, driven by Kristopher Lucas, after the car was seen in what officers described as “drug-related activity” near Shaw Avenue and Manhattan Avenue in Cleveland, according to a Facebook post from the department.

On 4/20/22 at approximately 7:40 PM, members of the East Cleveland Organized Crime Task Force observed a vehicle engaged...

Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

After leading officers into Cleveland, Lucas “attempted to mimic” the opening credit scene from the 1970s and 1980s television show, ‘the Dukes of Hazard,’ in which he attempted to drive the Ford off of a ledge in an attempt to escape from officers, the social media post said.

Lucas, who also had an active parole warrant, then left the Ford and ran from officers, who caught and arrested him without incident, according to officials.

Officers found a gun, various drugs and scales in the Ford.

19 News reached out to the East Cleveland Police Department for comment.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

