HOWARDVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.6 earthquake near Howardville on Thursday, April 21.

According to the preliminary report, it happened around 4:30 p.m. 2.6 miles southeast of Howardville and 22.9 miles south of Sikeston.

The earthquake had a depth of 7 kilometers.

