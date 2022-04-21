Heartland Votes
Large lake sturgeon caught, released at Lake of the Ozarks

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page, paddlefish snagger Troy...
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation's Facebook page, paddlefish snagger Troy Staggs caught the fish when his fishing tackle wrapped around its tail.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - A large lake sturgeon believed to be around 30 years old was caught and released at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page, paddlefish snagger Troy Staggs caught the fish when his fishing tackle wrapped around its tail.

The fish was measured at 56 inches long and 50-55 pounds.

The department said it took him 47 minutes to bring it into the boat where he quickly measured it, snapped some photos and released it into the lake.

According to the MDC, lake sturgeon can live for more than 100 years and reach more than 200 pounds. They’re Missouri’s longest-lived animal and the second-largest fish.

The department said lake sturgeon are protected in Missouri and should be released immediately after capture.

Anglers are encouraged to report any lake sturgeon captures or sightings to local conservation agents or by calling the lake sturgeon recovery leader at 573-248-2530.

