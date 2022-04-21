Heartland Votes
Kyle Smithpeters named Mizzou assistant basketball coach

By Todd Richards
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Former John A. Logan Head Basketball Coach Kyle Smithpeters is leaving Carterville to accept a job as assistant basketball coach at the University of Missouri.

Smithpeters coached for 15 years at John A. Logan. He held a record of 241-73 during his 10 years as head coach for the Vols.

Smithpeters will now coach under new Mizzou Head Coach Dennis Gates in Columbia.

Former SEMO head coach Dickey Nutt was also recently hired as an assistant at Mizzou.

