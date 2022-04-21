Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’

According to Georgetown police, they arrested 49-year-old Daniel Messer on Wednesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say a YouTuber set up an “online sting.”

According to Georgetown police, they arrested 49-year-old Daniel Messer on Wednesday.

Police say they opened their investigation after being contacted by Messer’s employer. They say the employer received information about Messer from a man named Nathan Sherrod from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sherrod has a Facebook page and YouTube page called Knoxville Predator Catcher. Sherrod works independently from law enforcement. He set up Messer in an online sting. Police say Messer went to Tennessee thinking he was meeting a 14-year-old girl.

Messer is now facing charges of unlawful transaction of a minor under the age of 16 and tampering with physical evidence.

He appeared in court Thursday afternoon. A not guilty plea was entered for him by his attorney and his bond was set to $20,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 17.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken,...
Restaurant reopens in Paducah, Ky. under new management

Latest News

Across Missouri, many are working to destigmatize what you may think of the drug because for...
Local dispensaries work to educate and destigmatize marijuana
Data shows a spike in COVID cases that could be in wastewater.
Missouri wastewater samples finds first spike in COVID-19 cases in months
For some students in Cape Girardeau County, right now the future is murky when it comes to a...
SEMO and Mineral Area College in disagreement
Families, students, and professors at SIU are in mourning tonight following a deadly crash on...
SIU mourns loss of two graduate students
Across Missouri, many are working to destigmatize what you may think of the drug because for...
Local dispensary on a mission to education people on health benefits of marijuana