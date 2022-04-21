Heartland Votes
Kentucky to receive $129 million in annual tobacco settlement funds

In 1998, Kentucky and 51 other states and territories reached the Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturing companies.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Mo. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that the Commonwealth received over $129 million for the 2022 annual payment from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

According to Cameron’s office, Kentucky and 51 other states and territories reached the MSA with cigarette manufacturing companies.

This settlement resolved state lawsuits against major tobacco companies for smoking-related Medicaid costs.

“Since 1998, Kentucky has received over $2.5 billion from tobacco manufacturers under the Master Settlement Agreement, which our office administers,” said Attorney General Cameron. “These funds provide essential support to agricultural diversification initiatives, as well as childhood development and health and wellness programs across the Commonwealth.”

Participating tobacco manufacturers must make payments to the Commonwealth each year while they sell cigarettes.

The payment amount is calculated based on an annually adjusted rate per number of cigarettes sold each year.

AG Cameron says Kentucky’s General Assembly has allocated 50 percent of the MSA funds for agricultural diversification.

He says these funds are distributed by the Office of Agricultural Policy in the form of grants.

The other half of the funding is split evenly between the early childhood development fund and the Kentucky Health Care Improvement Fund.

