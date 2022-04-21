Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois receives another bond rating upgrade from Moody’s

Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a bond credit rating upgrade during a press conference in Chicago...
Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a bond credit rating upgrade during a press conference in Chicago April 22, 2022.(Mike Miletich)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and other Democratic leaders, celebrated Thursday the announcement of another improved bond rating for Illinois.

Moody’s upgraded the state’s rating for general obligation bonds and Build Illinois sales tax bonds to BAA1 stable outlook. Both bonds were previously rated as BAA2 stable outlook.

This is the second credit rating upgrade from Moody’s in less than a year, but it is also the third upgrade from Wall Street in 10 months. The first Moody’s upgrade was announced on June 29 while S&P Global upgraded Illinois’ status on July 8. Pritzker said this happened after Democrats passed, and signed, a budget with a $500 million payment toward pension obligations and the first contribution to the state’s rainy-day fund in 18 years.

“Higher credit ratings result in elimination of wasteful spending and they mean that we will have more resources for education, for health care, public safety, and future tax breaks,” Pritzker said.

Higher bond ratings can help states borrow money at a lower interest rate, saving taxpayers millions of dollars.

Illinois suffered eight credit rating downgrades during the budget impasse from 2015 to 2017. Pritzker said the state still has more work ahead to climb out of the financial hole dug over decades.

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) said the credit rating increase affirms that Democrats are getting the state’s finances back on track through responsible leadership.

“We’ve turned Bruce Rauner’s $17 billion debt into a surplus, and now we’re using that financial stability to make historic investments in human services and public safety, and put money back into the pockets of hardworking families,” Welch said.

Pritzker thanked Welch, House Majority Leader Greg Harris, Sen. Elgie Sims, Treasurer Michael Frerichs, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza for their partnership in the effort.

“I knew that through our smart fiscal management, this upgrade was on the horizon,” Mendoza said. “This is not by chance. Even before a penny of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal stimulus dollars came to Illinois, the Illinois Office of Comptroller methodically paid down the state’s bills and shortened the bill payment cycle.”

However, Senate GOP Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) said Pritzker is tricking Illinoisans into thinking he created a fiscally-responsible government while ignoring the state’s $16 billion federal bailout.

“The truth is, Pritzker continues to put Illinois on a path toward fiscal insolvency by increasing state spending and failing to address the systemic issues that are causing people to flee this state,” McConchie said. “Should he remain in office next year, he is going to be confronted with a major hangover after the federal money dries up and state spending is at a record high.”

Still, Pritzker stressed it is better to see the state improving than dropping in the national ranks for financial stability.

“I would say that if you put us on a billboard chart, we’d be approaching the top in terms of most improved and the significant investments that we’ve made for our future,” Pritzker said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken,...
Restaurant reopens in Paducah, Ky. under new management

Latest News

Across Missouri, many are working to destigmatize what you may think of the drug because for...
Local dispensaries work to educate and destigmatize marijuana
Data shows a spike in COVID cases that could be in wastewater.
Missouri wastewater samples finds first spike in COVID-19 cases in months
For some students in Cape Girardeau County, right now the future is murky when it comes to a...
SEMO and Mineral Area College in disagreement
Families, students, and professors at SIU are in mourning tonight following a deadly crash on...
SIU mourns loss of two graduate students
Across Missouri, many are working to destigmatize what you may think of the drug because for...
Local dispensary on a mission to education people on health benefits of marijuana