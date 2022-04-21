Horse who survived large trailer truck crash in Franklin Co., Mo. available for adoption

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the horses that survived a large trailer truck crash in October 2020 is now available for adoption.

The 21-year-old horse named Journey is available for adoption at the Longmeadow Rescue Ranch near Union, Mo.

On the evening of Oct. 18, 2020, the ranch staff along with MERS Large Animal Rescue and Franklin County law enforcement arrived on the scene of the crash on Interstate 44.

According to the release from Longmeadow, of the 29 horses being transported, all but 10 of them either died in the crash or were euthanized shortly after due to the severity of their injuries and neglect prior to the crash. They said the animals were on their way to be slaughtered.

Longmeadow and MERS rescuers worked through the night to remove the horses from the trailer, capture the ones that escaped and transport the survivors to Longmeadow.

According to Longmeadow, Journey walked away from the crash with minimal, superficial injuries. She was underweight and they found an abscess track in her right front hoof that caused her to limp.

She was treated and recovered, even gaining nearly 200 pounds since her arrival.

About a month after the crash, Longmeadow said they discovered Journey was pregnant. At the end of summer 2021, Journey gave birth to a colt they named Cruiser.

They say Cruiser is now weaned was recently inducted into Longmeadow’s Barn Buddy program where he is available to be sponsored.

