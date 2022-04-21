Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More Americans want recreational marijuana to be legalized in their states.

CBS News did a recent poll on the issue, which shows an overwhelming show of support. That push continues here in Kentucky, with different groups advocating for a change.

“This is the will of the people. I hope the legislative branch will listen to it. If not, we will explore executive options,” Governor Andy Beshear said last Monday, after the bill that could have legalized medical marijuana was killed in the Senate.

More than a week later, and he now promises to find a way “Kentuckians can make their voices heard” on the matter.

“To the veteran out there suffering from PTSD and this could provide some relief, it’s time you got what you need,” Beshear said.

Before the governor’s announcement, marijuana advocacy groups used the 4/20 day in Frankfort to push a bill to get marijuana possession decriminalized.

“Kentuckians are crying out for cannabis reform, for decriminalizing marijuana, yet this body adjourned without doing the people’s business,” said Kungu Njuguna with the ACLU of Kentucky.

This group claims lawmakers were wrapped up with other marijuana matters and couldn’t get to this issue. While the medical marijuana bill wasn’t heard before a Senate committee, Senate President Robert Stivers says he’s not against it, but says he thought the study sizes being used were too small.

“That would give us the impetus to come back maybe within a year and say this is what marijuana could be used for, or not used for,” Stivers said.

Although the legislative session is over, the fight continues as the governor is planning an announcement on Thursday.

“We’re going to look at what legal options are out there,” Beshear said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Woman crashes car after man shoots at her in Cape Girardeau, court documents state
A Pilot Knob 18-year-old was rushed to a hospital after a gun discharged causing a bullet to...
Man injured cleaning guns
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Ronnie Sharp, 47, is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and about 145 pounds with with brown...
Wanted: Dangerous fugitive out of Calloway Co.

Latest News

Fort Campbell will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 101st Airborne Division during the...
Fort Campbell to celebrate Week of the Eagles next month
Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of...
Missouri Senate backs limits on property tax increases
Workers required to get vaccinated by their employers could sue if they have negative reactions...
Workers could sue over vaccine mandates under Missouri bill
Hornersville residents speak out at city council meeting
Hornersville residents speak out against police department
Folks in Charleston are getting ready for the annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival that starts...
Dogwood-Azalea Festival decorations in Charleston, Mo.