Fulton police: Victim, suspect both died after home invasion

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Fulton police say a suspect and a victim both died after an apparent home invasion earlier this week.

Police said Wednesday that 58-year-old Mark Chan Lee died after being shot during a home invasion on Monday night.

Police said another male victim survived a gunshot to his leg, and a female was physically assaulted.

On Tuesday, officers found a male body partially under a utility trailer a few blocks from the site of the home invasion.

He was identified as 45-year-old Willie Thompkins, of Fulton.

Police say Thompkins is the suspect in the home invasion. He fled from the scene but had suffered a gunshot wound.

