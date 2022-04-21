Fulton police: Victim, suspect both died after home invasion

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Fulton police say a suspect and a victim both died after an apparent home invasion earlier this week.

Police said Wednesday that 58-year-old Mark Chan Lee died after being shot during a home invasion on Monday night.

Police said another male victim survived a gunshot to his leg, and a female was physically assaulted.

On Tuesday, officers found a male body partially under a utility trailer a few blocks from the site of the home invasion.

He was identified as 45-year-old Willie Thompkins, of Fulton.

Police say Thompkins is the suspect in the home invasion. He fled from the scene but had suffered a gunshot wound.

