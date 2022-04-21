Heartland Votes
Fort Campbell to celebrate Week of the Eagles next month

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Fort Campbell will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 101st Airborne Division during the Week of the Eagles next month at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The 101st was activated at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana, in 1942. Maj Gen. William C. Lee was the first commanding general and said the division would be called on when the need was “immediate and extreme.”

The 101st said in a news release that veterans and current soldiers from the division come together to celebrate the event, which is being held this year from May 20 to 26.Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

