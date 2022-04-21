First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Finally a warmer (and mostly drier) pattern for a few days. A large upper ridge will be developing over the southeastern U.S. for the first time this season. This will give our region warm, southwest flow aloft with south winds at the surface…..pushing temps from below to well above average by the weekend. The next active period looks to be late Sunday into early Monday as a weakening cold front moves in from the west.

There is still a slight chance of a shower today, but mainly during the morning. By afternoon clouds should break up a bit, allowing for afternoon temps to sneak above 70. Friday and Saturday will be even warmer, but a bit windier as well, with afternoon highs in the 80 to 85 range; easily the warmest weather of the season thus far. By Sunday night a cold front will be pushing in from the west with showers and storms spreading across the region. At this point the severe storm threat looks relatively low, but there could be some training of storms causing excessive rainfall.

