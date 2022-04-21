Heartland Votes
First Alert: Morning storms & rain; cloudy but warmer afternoon

Clouds will stick around today, but it will be warmer.
Clouds will stick around today, but it will be warmer.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Scattered rain and a few storms are possible early this morning.

Hail will be the main threat with storms.

As precipitation moves east, cloudy skies will stick around, but cloud cover will slowly decrease through out the day.

This afternoon will be warmer in the low 70s.

Even warmer air arrives Friday and into the weekend.

Southerly winds will boost temperatures into the low 80s by Friday afternoon.

Gusts near 30 mph are likely.

Windy and unseasonably warm conditions continue Saturday and Sunday.

The next chance for rain and storms arrives late Sunday with the passing of a cold front.

Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Next week temps will be below average, but it will still be mild in the 60s.

