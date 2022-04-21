Deadly crash shuts down Rte. 3 from Ware to East Cape Girardeau
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash has shut down a large portion of Route 3 in Union County and into Alexander County, Illinois.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP), at least one death has been reported.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says Rte. 3 is closed from Ware to East Cape Girardeau.
Crews are diverting traffic at the Cape Y south of McClure in Alexander County, which is the T intersection of Rte. 146 and Rte. 3.
Drivers are urged to detour using Route 127 south to Rte. 3 in Alexander County.
The sheriff’s office and ISP said Rte. 3 will be closed for quite a while.
Details about the crash are not available at this time.
