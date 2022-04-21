Deadly crash shuts down Rte. 3 from Ware to East Cape Girardeau

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash has shut down a large portion of Route 3 in Union County and into Alexander County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), at least one death has been reported.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says Rte. 3 is closed from Ware to East Cape Girardeau.

Crews are diverting traffic at the Cape Y south of McClure in Alexander County, which is the T intersection of Rte. 146 and Rte. 3.

Drivers are urged to detour using Route 127 south to Rte. 3 in Alexander County.

The sheriff’s office and ISP said Rte. 3 will be closed for quite a while.

Details about the crash are not available at this time.

