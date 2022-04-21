Charleston residents decorate for Dogwood-Azalea Festival

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks in Charleston are getting ready for the annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival that starts Thursday.

They have their yards and porches decorated, expecting to see a big turnout.

“I made this and these items and then the rest of it is just thrown together with ribbon and mesh,” Marilyn Miller said.

Marilyn Miller decorates her house every year for the Dogwood-Azalea Festival in Charleston.

She said this year’s theme, Springtime in wonderland, reminds her of her childhood.

“Just kind of hit home or something... struck a note,” Miller said.

Miller said decorating is just one of many things she looks forward to when the festival rolls around.

“There are so many things to do at the park and of course we usually have so many visitors come to our town and its nice to chat with different people from different areas,” she said.

“It may be the biggest turnout since the pandemic started,” Karen Teeters said.

Karen Teeters is the Executive Director of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. She’s also in charge of the festival. She hopes to beat last years estimated 32 thousand people.

“I’ve got crafters coming from Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee. So we’re very excited about what the possibilities hold for this weekend,” Teeters said.

Many home and business owners have their decorations up and yards ready for folks to see.

Myra Hillhouse and Martha Ellen-Lankheit are members of the Molly French Garden Club and they’re judging some of the most beautiful homes throughout the city.

“One we are calling home town favorite, its one that has been judged for several years and people really like it and we have overall lighting and we have overall beauty,” Hillhouse said.

“We’re trying to bring in different houses large ones and smaller ones and just to show people around town are really good about decorating,” Hillhouse said.

“We appreciate all the out-of-town visitors that come and we appreciate all the families that have reunions during the festival brings a lot of people to our town,” Ellen-Lankheit said.

This is the 54th annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival.

