Benton Square to close for Franklin Co. Courthouse dedication ceremony

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton Square will be closed Friday morning, April 22 for the Franklin County Courthouse dedication ceremony.

The ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include guest speakers and tours.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Construction on the multi-million-dollar project began in August 2020.

