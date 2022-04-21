Heartland Votes
Benton Square to close for Franklin Co. Courthouse dedication ceremony

Construction on the new Franklin County Courthouse began in August 2020.
Construction on the new Franklin County Courthouse began in August 2020.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton Square will be closed Friday morning, April 22 for the Franklin County Courthouse dedication ceremony.

The ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include guest speakers and tours.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Construction on the multi-million-dollar project began in August 2020.

