Benton Square to close for Franklin Co. Courthouse dedication ceremony
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton Square will be closed Friday morning, April 22 for the Franklin County Courthouse dedication ceremony.
The ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include guest speakers and tours.
The public is encouraged to attend.
Construction on the multi-million-dollar project began in August 2020.
