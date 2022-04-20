Heartland Votes
Woman crashes car after man shoots at her in Cape Girardeau, court documents state

Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police Department(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was arrested in connection to a shots fired investigation Saturday night, April 16.

Yamango D. Jiles Jr., 25, was arrested on armed criminal action, assault first degree and unlawful uses of a weapon charges.

Jiles was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Tuesday without bond.

He is accused of shooting at and injuring a woman driving away from his home on the 1000 block of North Middle Street.

Yamango D. Jiles Jr. is accused of shooting at and injuring a woman driving away from his home on the 1000 block of North Middle Street.(Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

According to court documents, the victim told Cape Girardeau Police that she got into a verbal altercation with Jiles’ girlfriend and when Jiles became irate with her, she got into her car and started driving away from the area on West Amethyst Street.

The victim stated she saw Jiles fire a gun at her vehicle as she sped away.

Police report a bullet grazed her left elbow.

The woman then crashed her car at North Frederick and Amethyst Streets, where she ran away to get help.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:44 p.m. and report they found 18 shell casings next to Jiles’ apartment on N. Middle St. and two bullet holes in the victim’s crashed car.

During a search of Jiles’s apartment, court papers state that officers found a gun matching the shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

