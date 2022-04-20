Tennessee lawmakers pass bill critics say criminalizes homelessness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill critics say criminalizes homelessness is headed to the Tennessee governor’s desk amid calls from social advocates urging him to veto it, calling it inhumane.

The bill would make it a Class C misdemeanor for a person to camp under a bridge, overpass or shoulder of a state or interstate highway.

It would also prohibit people from soliciting from “the roadway, shoulder, berm, or right-of-way of a controlled-access highway or entrance or exit ramp of such highway.”

After a warning, violators could face a $50 fine and be ordered to serve 20 to 40 hours of community service.

The bill also updates a 2012 law which makes its a Class E felony to camp on state property. The bill extends that to any public property in Tennessee.

People convicted of a Class E felony could face up to six years in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Action News 5 spoke to a gentleman who lives in a tent under a bridge near downtown Memphis.

He asked not to be identified.

The man said he has nowhere else to go.

“Right now I’m unemployed,” he said.

He says homeless shelters are not an option since they cost $5 or more a day.

“We don’t have any money, therefore we don’t have any money to go to the homeless shelter,” he said.

While this man means no harm, he would technically be breaking the law if Governor Bill Lee signs HB 978.

“I don’t think it should be a law because there’s a lot of homelessness in Memphis, Tennessee,” he said.

He’s not the only one who feels that way.

“It makes my heart hurt,” said Sister Maureen Griner.

Griner is the executive director of the Dorothy Day House, which helps homeless families in Memphis get back on their feet.

“We’re getting 25 to 30 phone calls a day from homeless families,” Griner said.

She says the bill headed to the governor criminalizes homelessness.

“The homeless already have enough burden on their backs. They’re already struggling with so much. To make a law like that, it’s just inhumane,” said Griner. “Sometimes, I think these kinds of things come about because we stereotype all homeless people and we think it’s okay to treat them that way and it’s just not. They deserve the dignity of every other person.”

Supporters of the bill say no one was ever charged with a felony under the original 2012 law.

They say HB 978 simply provides more tools for local law enforcement to use, if they choose.

“So when you try to say we’re criminalizing these individuals, that’s just not true,” said State Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta. “But this does give those district attorneys and law enforcement the ability that if they have to, they can.”

Homelessness is a growing issue.

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness says more than 7,200 people experience homelessness any given day in Tennessee.

They said about 1,100 people in Tennessee are considered chronically homeless.

